Awutu Senya East: Hawa Koomson confident of winning over 60% of votes

The Parliamentary Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and incumbent MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has expressed confidence in winning the 2024 election with not less than 60% of valid votes cast.

Speaking after casting her vote, the MP noted that she has invested considerable time and effort in her campaign to secure her fourth term as a lawmaker.

My percentage is in the hands of the Lord, but as for the winning, I am winning. I campaigned, I went round to campaign, I am a people’s person, and my name is a household name. The percentage is not going to be anything less than 60%.

Koomson further expressed regret about the shooting incident recorded during the 2020 election, vowing to avoid a repetition of the event.

Since its creation in 2012, the Awutu Senya East constituency seat has been held by Mavis Hawa Koomson, who is also the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture. In the 2020 elections, Koomson secured 57,114 votes (52.55%) against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Naa Koryoo’s 51,561 votes (47.45%).

For the 2024 elections, the NDC’s Naa Koryoo hopes to end the NPP’s dominance in what promises to be a historic race.

Earlier this morning, the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, cast his vote in Walewale in the North East Region. Speaking to the media, he expressed optimism about victory in today’s election. Similarly, his running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, observed the exercise in the Manhyia South Constituency of the Ashanti Region.