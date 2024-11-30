The stage is almost set, the stakes are high, and the countdown is nearly over. With the December 7 general elections fast approaching, the presidential race continues to grab the headlines. However, the real action is unfolding in the constituencies. As you enjoy the intriguing campaign songs, here are five keenly contested constituencies to watch on December 7.

Ledzokuku Constituency (The Battle of Bernards)

Main candidates: Benjamin Ayiku Narteh (incumbent, NDC) vs Dr Bernard Oko-Boye (NPP).

Located in Greater Accra, the Ledzokuku constituency, comprising 12 electoral areas, is uniquely known for granting its MPs only one term in office. Despite being a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the parliamentary race has historically been unpredictable.

Since 1992, only one MP—Nii Adjei-Boye Sekan of the NDC—has served two consecutive terms. From the 2000 elections, the seat has alternated between the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In 2016, Dr Bernard Oko-Boye (50.75%) unseated the NDC’s Benita Sena Okity-Duah (48.32%). However, his tenure was short-lived, as he lost the 2020 election to incumbent MP Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, who secured 55,938 votes (50.48%) compared to Oko-Boye’s 54,072 (48.79%).

Dr Oko-Boye, the health minister, is aiming for a historic comeback, while Benjamin Narteh Ayiku hopes to break the constituency’s long-standing one-term tradition.

Ayawaso West Wuogon (The Legon Clash)

Main contenders: Lydia Seyram Alhassan (incumbent, NPP) vs John Setor Dumelo (NDC).

Known as Ghana’s most glamorous constituency, Ayawaso West Wuogon is the ultimate test of political power versus star power. The constituency, located in the Greater Accra region, encompasses East Legon, the Airport Residential Area, Dzorwulu, Abelenkpe, parts of Tesano, and Roman Ridge. Since 1992, the constituency has elected six MPs—five from the NPP and one from the NDC.

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the minister for sanitation, was first elected in a controversial by-election in January 2019 following the death of her husband, then-MP Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, in November 2018. She later defeated renowned actor John Dumelo in a closely fought 2020 election, securing 39,851 votes (51.36%) compared to Dumelo’s 37,478 (48.30%).

This year, the heated race sees John Dumelo seeking to capture the seat for the NDC, while Lydia Alhassan aims to maintain the NPP’s 24-year dominance in the constituency.

Awutu Senya East – Central Region (The Yaa Asantewaa Race)

Main contenders: Mavis Hawa Koomson (incumbent, NPP) vs Phillis Naa Koryoo (NDC).

This seat, located entirely within the Awutu/Effutu/Senya district of the Central Region, is considered a stronghold of the ruling NPP.

Since its creation in 2012, the seat has been held by Mavis Hawa Koomson, the minister for fisheries and aquaculture. In the 2020 elections, Koomson secured 57,114 votes (52.55%) against Naa Koryoo’s 51,561 (47.45%).

For 2024, the NDC’s Naa Koryoo hopes to end the NPP’s dominance in what promises to be a historic race.

Agona West (Family Feud)

Main contenders: Cynthia Mamle Morrison (incumbent, independent) vs Christopher Arthur (NPP) vs Ernestina Ofori Dangbe (NDC).

The Agona West constituency, also in the Central Region, has predominantly leaned towards the ruling NPP. However, the race took an interesting turn after the incumbent MP announced her breakaway from the NPP following disagreements during the party’s parliamentary primaries.

In 2016, Cynthia Mamle Morrison won decisively with 58% against the then-NDC MP, Charles Obeng-Inkoom (41%). She retained her seat in 2020 with 30,513 votes (51.55%) against the NDC’s Paul Ofori Amoah (27,673 votes, 46.75%).

With internal NPP disputes now opening the race, the 2024 contest promises to be unpredictable.

Hohoe Constituency (Volta Dominance)

Main contenders: John Peter Amewu (incumbent, NPP) vs Workanyo Tsekpo (NDC).

The Hohoe constituency, located in the Volta Region, is another key seat to watch.

In 2020, John Peter Amewu made history by breaking the NDC’s dominance since 1992, securing 26,952 votes (55.26%) against Margaret Kweku of the NDC, who garnered 21,821 votes (44.74%).

Heading into 2024, the NDC’s Workanyo Tsekpo is optimistic about reclaiming the seat to reassert the party’s dominance, while Amewu aims to hold onto it.