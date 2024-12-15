If you can’t serve with humility, diligence, then don’t come – Mahama to position lobbyists

President-elect John Mahama has delivered a strong message to individuals aspiring to join his incoming administration, cautioning that only those genuinely committed to serving the nation with humility and dedication will be considered for appointments.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service on Sunday, 15 December 2024, at the Assemblies of God Ringway Gospel Centre in Accra, Mahama emphasised the need for public servants to prioritise the welfare of Ghanaians over personal ambition. Mahama firmly stated:

So I have been receiving knocks on my door, text messages from people who are considering themselves for various positions, and I just want to warn them that it is not going to be a walk in the park. If you are not willing to serve the people diligently with modesty and humility, then don’t come, just stay where you are.

This declaration underscores the President-elect’s commitment to forming a government that remains accountable and responsive to the electorate's needs.

Reflecting on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) significant loss in the 2024 general elections, Mahama acknowledged the lessons embedded in the outcome, particularly for political leaders. He urged his incoming administration to remain mindful of its responsibilities.

Just as our colleagues in the NPP might be feeling very pained by their loss, it should serve as a lesson to those of us coming to government that the same stick that Takyi has been beaten with, the Ghanaian people are reserving it for Baah.

Mahama emphasised that the NPP's defeat serves as a stark reminder of the power held by the electorate, warning that any government failing to meet the expectations of the people risks facing similar consequences.

Mahama added:

God has made us know that power belongs to the people, but when they have reached their limit, they will show you that power belongs to them and that it is God who has given that power.

Discussing the role of political elites, Mahama admitted that arrogance and self-interest have increasingly taken root among leaders, including himself, over time.

Mahama observed:

We’ve practised democracy since 1992. With time, the political elites, including myself, whom God has given the opportunity to lead this country, have grown in arrogance and selfishness. We believed that the power we wielded over the people belonged to us ourselves and did not recognise that it was God who gave it to us temporarily.

He urged his government to learn from past mistakes and remain focused on serving Ghanaians with humility, reiterating that public office is not an opportunity for self-enrichment but a chance to create meaningful change for the people.

Mahama’s call for modesty and diligence among potential appointees serves as a pledge to restore public trust and deliver on campaign promises. By setting clear expectations for his administration, he hopes to chart a new course of governance that prioritises the needs of the Ghanaian people above all else.