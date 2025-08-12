1xBet vs. Bet365: Who Has the Better Cash Out Feature?

One of the key tools in the arsenal of modern bettors is the cash out feature, which transforms a bet from a static ticket into a liquid asset. Today, the best betting sites in Kenya , and Africa in general, are competing for players' attention. In this article, we will compare who offers more advanced conditions for early payouts: 1xBet or Bet365.

Cash Out: Why Take Advantage of It

Imagine your bet isn’t a final verdict but an asset whose value fluctuates in real time. The cash out feature allows you to "sell" this asset back to the bookmaker before the event concludes. It is especially useful for live or in-play betting, offering better risk management and the chance to take partial profits by analyzing the situation “in the moment.” Use it for:

Locking in a profit: Your team is leading, but the opponent is mounting a dangerous attack. Instead of nervously waiting for the final whistle, you can use cash out to secure a guaranteed, albeit smaller, win.





Minimizing losses: Your bet is clearly failing. Cash out lets you reclaim a portion of your stake instead of losing it all. It acts as a form of insurance against a total loss.

Bet365: The Classic with Strict Rules

Bet365 is rightly considered one of the pioneers of the cash out feature. Their implementation sets the benchmark for simplicity and reliability. However, beneath this classic facade lie important conditions you should be aware of.

The payout is processed with a delay, meaning that while you’re clicking the button, the odds may change, and the cash out might not go through. The main drawback is the limitation on Partial Cash Out, where you withdraw only a portion of the available amount. For single bets, this can be done up to 10 times, while for accumulator bets, only five times.

Additionally, fully cashed-out bets do not count towards bonus wagering requirements, and the cash out option may become unavailable if the market is temporarily frozen.

1xBet: Flexibility and Automation

At 1xBet, the cash out feature is called "Bet Slip Sale," which might initially sound confusing, but it works just like a standard cash out.

Unlike some platforms, 1xBet does not impose strict limits on the number of partial payouts. You can split the cash out amount across multiple transactions, adapting to the changing situation on the field. The main advantage is the "Auto-Sale" function, which lets you preset a desired profit amount. Once the bookmaker’s cash out offer reaches that target, the system automatically settles your bet. However, the bookmaker cautions that frequent use of the cash out feature may reduce its overall value.

What About the Competitors?

Platforms similar to 1xBet often offer comparable functionality, making the choice even more interesting.

WinWin / PariPesa: Their cash out functionality closely mirrors 1xBet’s, including bet slip sales and variations of auto-sale. These are solid alternatives for players who value flexibility.





22Bet: Also uses the term "Bet Slip Sale." The focus here is on ease of use, though it may fall slightly behind the leaders when it comes to advanced automation settings.

The cash out feature has significantly changed betting, giving players unprecedented control to secure profits or cut losses mid-game. The best choice depends entirely on a player’s individual approach to risk management and their preference for either simplicity or sophisticated control.