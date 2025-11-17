2026 World Cup dreams end for Nigeria after heartbreaking penalty defeat to DR Congo

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes came to a heartbreaking end as they fell 4–3 on penalties to DR Congo after a tense 1–1 draw, compounded by the untimely injury to star striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, the Champions League’s current top scorer and Nigeria’s second-highest marksman in history, entered the decisive qualifier in Morocco expected to lead the Super Eagles into the inter-confederation play-offs. Instead, his night ended abruptly.

After visibly struggling, he limped off at half-time and did not return for the second period—an absence that significantly altered the rhythm of the match.

Nigeria made the perfect start, taking the lead inside three minutes when Frank Onyeka’s low drive deflected off Axel Tuanzebe and rolled into the net. But their advantage was erased when Mechak Elia capitalised on Wilfred Ndidi’s failure to intercept a right-wing cross, slotting in the equaliser.

Without Osimhen, Nigeria’s attacking threat waned. DR Congo took control for much of the second half and had two goals ruled out for fouls during extra time.

Osimhen, despite his injury, remained heavily involved from the technical area, shouting instructions and urging on his teammates.

In a tactical gamble before the shoot-out, DR Congo brought on goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu. The decision proved decisive. After Calvin Bassey struck wide, Fayulu saved Moses Simon’s effort.

Though DR Congo also faltered from the spot, Fayulu produced another crucial stop to deny Semi Ajayi, clearing the path for Chancel Mbemba to bury the winning penalty and send Congo through.