Asante Kotoko beat Bibiani Gold Stars to clinch 2025 ‘Champion of Champions’ title

Asante Kotoko claimed the 2025 ‘Champion of Champions’ crown with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bibiani GoldStars in an entertaining clash at Dun’s Park.

Gold Stars began brightly, threatening in the fifth minute when Atta Kumi broke through, only to be denied by a timely intervention from Shaybu Abubakar.

The defender later made way for substitute Hamzata Musah, who went on to decide the game.

The Miners continued to press and nearly found the opener from an Appiah McCarthy free kick, but Kotoko goalkeeper Mohammed Camara produced two crucial saves to keep his side level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kotoko came close after the restart, with Albert Amoah’s powerful header forcing a fine stop from Emmanuel Kobi.

The decisive moment arrived in the 70th minute when substitute Musah Hamzata latched onto a precise cross from Seth Kwadwo and fired home into the bottom corner.

The Porcupine Warriors held firm to seal a hard-fought 1-0 win—an electrifying contest that set the perfect tone for the 2025/26 football season.

The victory marked Kotoko’s fourth ‘Champion of Champions’ title, restoring confidence after a disappointing GHALCA Top 4 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also provides a vital boost for coach Karim Zito’s side as they prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup journey, while Bibiani Gold Stars will regroup for their CAF Champions League challenge.

What’s Next for Kotoko?