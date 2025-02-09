Boxer confirmed dead after suffering brain injury during fight

28-year-old super-featherweight boxer John Cooney tragically passed away after a defeat by Welshman Nathan Howells in Belfast last Saturday, reports the BBC.

Cooney suffered an intracranial haemorrhage and underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain following the bout at the Ulster Hall. The Galway native was assessed by medical staff in the ring before being transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

MHD Promotions on behalf of the Cooney family said the following as quoted by the BBC:

It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life, John Cooney has sadly passed away. Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancée Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital for working tirelessly to save John's life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers. He was a much-loved son, brother, and partner, and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John 'The Kid' Cooney.

The bout was stopped in the ninth round during Cooney's first defence of his Celtic super-featherweight title.

Cooney had won the Celtic title with a first-round victory over Liam Gaynor in November 2023 at the sold-out 3Arena in Dublin, before spending a year recovering from a hand injury. He made his return to the ring in October 2024, defeating Tampela Maharusi in London.

Reflecting on the tragedy, former world champion Barry McGuigan expressed disbelief, calling it "terrifying that this could happen to a 28-year-old kid who looked in the prime of his life."

McGuigan described Cooney as "just a lovely, sweet kid. Ambitious, determined, and driven. To have his life snapped away like that is just tragic."

Tributes pour in

Tributes have poured in for Cooney, with former WBO European champion Conrad Cummings writing on social media:

John Cooney the warrior gave up his fight & passed away this evening. I am deeply saddened, I can't begin to think of the hurt his poor fiancée & family are going through. I pray they find the strength.