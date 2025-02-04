Boxer hospitalised, undergoes brain surgery after heated fight

Boxer John Cooney is currently in intensive care at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast after undergoing emergency brain surgery following his fight at Ulster Hall on Saturday night.

The Galway native, competing in the super-featherweight category, was defeated by Welshman Nathan Howells in the ninth round, in what was Cooney’s first defence of his Celtic super-featherweight title.

The 28-year-old was evaluated in the ring by the on-site medical staff before being carried on a stretcher and sent to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital for additional care.

BBC reports that after the fight, Cooney was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with an "intracranial haemorrhage" and underwent immediate surgery to alleviate pressure on his brain, according to a statement from his promoter, Mark Dunlop, on Monday afternoon.

Part of the statement confirmed:

John is currently in the intensive care unit and in the capable hands of the ICU team.

Cooney's career

Cooney won the Celtic super-featherweight title in November 2023 with a first-round victory over Liam Gaynor at the 3Arena in Dublin, which was part of the undercard for Katie Taylor's rematch against Chantelle Cameron.

Afterward, Cooney spent a year recovering from a hand injury before returning to the ring in October 2024 with a win over Tampela Maharusi in London.