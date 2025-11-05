Champions League: Club Brugge vs Barcelona – Preview, H2H, Line-ups & Prediction

Barcelona travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge KV in the UEFA Champions League at the Jan Breydel Stadion, seeking back-to-back wins to steady their European campaign. Despite a recent uptick in form, the Catalan giants are still trying to find consistency after a mixed start to the season.
Barça responded to their El Clásico defeat on 26 October 2025 with a 3-1 La Liga win over Elche, a result that helped ease pressure but did little to close the five-point gap at the top of the table. In the Champions League league phase, they sit behind the top-eight threshold, despite winning two of their opening three matches.
Historically, Barcelona are strong at this stage of the competition, having won eight of their last ten league-phase fixtures. They have also taken victory in each of their last four Champions League away matches, including a 2-1 win against Newcastle on matchday one. A win in Brugge would see them open a UCL campaign with consecutive away victories for the first time since 2020/21.
Club Brugge, meanwhile, enter this fixture with renewed domestic confidence. They have won six of their last eight competitive matches and recently defeated Dender 2-1 to extend their winning streak to three games. However, their Champions League form has been less encouraging, suffering back-to-back defeats, including a heavy 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich on matchday two.
The Belgian side will need a disciplined and compact performance to contain Barcelona’s attacking threats and avoid being overrun in midfield.
Head-to-Head Record
Total meetings: 2
Barcelona wins: 2
Club Brugge wins: 0
Draws: 0
Probable Line-ups
Barcelona (4-3-3): Szczęsny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Eric García, Balde; Casado, Frenkie de Jong, Fermín López; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Rashford.
Club Brugge (4-2-3-1): Jackers; Sabbe, Ordóñez, Mechele, Seys; Stanković, Onyedika; Forbs, Vanaken, Tzolis; Tresoldi.
Prediction
Club Brugge have momentum domestically but have struggled under European intensity. Barcelona, despite their inconsistencies, tend to step up in European away fixtures and possess superior attacking quality.
Prediction: Club Brugge 1–3 Barcelona