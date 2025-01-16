Daniel Agyei calls on Prez John Mahama to help resolve Black Satellites investment saga

Former Black Satellites goalkeeper Daniel Agyei has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama for assistance in resolving the ongoing confusion over the Black Satellites' investment issue dating back to their 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup victory.

Agyei, who was Ghana’s hero in goal during the World Cup final, has called for clarity and support regarding the investment made for the team after their triumph.

Although some of his former teammates have already received their share of the investment, Agyei remains hopeful that the amount allocated to them can still be adjusted.

In an interview with GHOne TV on The Game, Agyei shared his concerns and outlined the team's struggle to secure proper legal representation due to financial constraints.

He explained:

Yes. Something can change because it was not an individual investment. It was corporate and done for all of us. We talked to two or three big men, and they told us to get a lawyer. And most of us don’t have that money to hire them because it was the state who made this investment for us.

Agyei believes that the state, which made the initial investment, should take responsibility for helping the players resolve the issue.

He stated:

So I think the best way is for the state to help us. At that time, President John Dramani Mahama was then the vice president. So I want to plead on behalf of all of us to come in to help us to achieve what we’re supposed to achieve in these 15 years.

Black Satellites investment package details

The investment package was part of a $750,000 package the Atta Mills government gave the players for making history as the first African country to win the Under-20 World Cup in 2009.

Each member of the playing body received a Toyota 1.6 Saloon Car while two officials, head coach Sillas Tetteh and then Black Satellites Management Commitee Chairman Jordan Anagbla, were given brand new Toyota 1.8 Saloon car each.