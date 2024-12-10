Baba Rahman named in Greek Super League team of the season

Ghanaian defender Abdul Rahman Baba has earned a prestigious spot in the Greek Super League Team of the 2023-24 season following his outstanding performances for Pan-Thessalonian Athletic Club of Constantinopolitans (PAOK) FC.

The 30-year-old left-back played a pivotal role in PAOK's success, helping the club secure its first Greek championship title since the 2018-19 season. His contributions on both ends of the pitch were instrumental, making him one of the standout players in the league.

Baba featured in 28 league matches, scoring five goals and providing three assists, showcasing his ability to influence games at crucial moments. Additionally, he was a key figure in PAOK’s UEFA Europa Conference League campaign, where he appeared in nine matches, scored once, and registered an assist, guiding the team to the quarter-finals.

Continuing his excellent form into the 2024-25 season, Baba has already scored seven goals in 22 appearances across all competitions, further cementing his importance to PAOK’s ambitions.

Find his team of the 2023-24 season plaque below:

Baba Rahman open to Black Stars return

Despite his club success, Baba Rahman has clarified that he remains available for selection for the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars. He revealed that injuries had sidelined him from recent call-ups but emphasised his focus on regaining full fitness.

The defender expressed his desire to represent Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, the Black Stars face a challenging period, having failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. This marks the first time in 20 years and the 19th time in history that Ghana has missed the continental tournament.