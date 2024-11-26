Champions League: Today’s matches and predictions

The UEFA Champions League returns tonight, promising thrilling encounters as top teams compete to secure better standings.

Below are the fixtures and Pulse Ghana Sports’ predictions for the games:

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Both Bayern Munich and PSG are eager to improve their standings in the league phase after a less than stellar start to the competition. The Bavarians climbed to 17th place following a narrow 1-0 victory over Benfica in matchday four, while PSG sits in 25th after a 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid.

Prediction: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals.

Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal

Arsenal aim to bounce back from their recent 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League. The Gunners are currently 12th in the league phase table and are struggling with a winless streak in their last five away games in the competition, which includes three losses and two draws. Worryingly, they’ve failed to score in all four of those outings.Only one English team has gone five Champions League games without scoring—Manchester United in the 2004/05 season.

Prediction: Both teams to score

Manchester City vs Feyenoord

Manchester City face Feyenoord after enduring a shocking run of five consecutive defeats across all competitions. The latest blow came from Tottenham Hotspur, who handed Pep Guardiola’s team a humiliating 4-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium. City will look to redeem themselves tonight.

Prediction: Manchester City win/Both teams to score

Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan

Prediction: Over 1.5

Barcelona vs Brest

Prediction: Over 2.5

Sparta Praha vs Atletico Madrid

Prediction: Over 1.5

Inter Milan vs RB Liepzig

Prediction: Over 2.5

Young Boys vs Atlanta

Prediction: Over 2.5

Leverkusen vs RB Sulzburg