Hearts of Oak vs Eleven Wonders - Ghana Premier League matchday 3 preview

Hearts of Oak welcome Eleven Wonders to the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday in what promises to be a fascinating Ghana Premier League contest under the lights.

For Wonders, the return to top-flight football has been far from smooth. After sealing promotion through the Division One play-offs earlier this year, the Techiman club are still searching for their first win of the season.

They opened with a respectable goalless draw away from home, but their first match in front of their fans ended in disappointment as they were beaten 4–1 by Hearts of Lions. That heavy defeat has placed early pressure on them to respond.

Despite their struggles, Wonders can take encouragement from last season’s form on the road. They were one of the strongest travelling sides in their zone of the Division One League, collecting important points away from home.

That resilience will be crucial as they head to the capital, where they have not managed to beat Hearts of Oak since 2016.

Phobians look to extend unbeaten start

Hearts, meanwhile, enter the game as strong favourites. The Phobians have made a steady start to the campaign, keeping things tight at the back and showing signs of the form that has brought them so much success in recent years.

Playing in front of their supporters, they will be eager to extend their unbeaten run and strengthen their push for the top positions.

Head-to-head history also tilts heavily in Hearts’ favour. In the last two league meetings at the Accra Sports Stadium before Wonders’ relegation in 2021/22, Hearts claimed victory both times.