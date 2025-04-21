John Cena makes history at WrestleMania 41, becomes first 17-time World Champion

In an unforgettable moment that will forever be etched in professional wrestling history, John Cena cemented his legacy as the greatest world champion of all time by defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 2 to claim his record-breaking 17th world championship.

The monumental victory, which took place in front of a roaring crowd of 63,226 fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, surpassed the legendary Ric Flair’s longstanding record of 16 world title reigns, solidifying Cena’s place as the most decorated superstar in wrestling history.

The match was a dramatic back-and-forth battle, with Rhodes coming agonisingly close to retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship.

However, in a shocking twist, rapper Travis Scott interfered, distracting Rhodes long enough for Cena to hit the Attitude Adjustment for the historic three-count.

The crowd erupted as Cena celebrated, holding the title high while fireworks lit up the Las Vegas sky.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, who made a surprise appearance earlier in the night, officially announced the attendance, capping off a WrestleMania weekend that drew a staggering 124,693 fans across both nights.

A career-defining triumph

At 47 years old, Cena’s victory defied expectations, proving that his in-ring prowess and connection with fans remain as strong as ever.

His journey to this moment spanned 23 years, from his debut in 2002 to multiple WrestleMania main events, Hollywood success, and now, the ultimate championship milestone.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes, who had carried the title with pride as the face of WWE, was left stunned, raising questions about whether he will invoke his rematch clause in the coming weeks.

WrestleMania 41 night 2 delivers non-stop action

Beyond Cena’s crowning achievement, Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 was packed with show-stealing moments:

Iyo Sky retained her WWE Women’s World Championship in a thrilling Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, kicking off the show with a high-octane showdown.

Becky Lynch made a shocking return as Lyra Valkyria’s mystery partner, helping their team defeat Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The arena exploded when Lynch’s music hit, marking her first appearance since her hiatus.

Drew McIntyre brutalised Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight, ending the match with a devastating Claymore onto a steel chair—a statement victory that could propel him back into world title contention.

READ FURTHER: Minister slams police officers for allegedly accepting bribes from illegal miners

Dominik Mysterio pulled off an upset in a chaotic Fatal 4-Way Match, pinning Finn Bálor to become the new Intercontinental Champion, much to the crowd’s mixed reaction.

Logan Paul defeated AJ Styles in a controversial finish after interference from Karrion Kross and a member of Paul’s entourage, further fueling their heated rivalry.

Stone Cold Steve Austin brought pure chaos to WrestleMania once again, riding his ATV to the ring (and nearly crashing into the barricade) before hyping up the crowd and announcing the official attendance.

What’s next for WWE after WrestleMania?

With Cena now holding the Undisputed WWE Championship, the big question is: Who steps up next? Will Cody Rhodes demand a rematch?

Could Travis Scott become a recurring figure in WWE storylines? And with superstars like Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Bron Breakker making waves, the road to SummerSlam is already heating up.