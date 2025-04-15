Legendary German player names Ghanaian food as favourite meal - see which food

Former Germany and Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller has revealed his surprising favourite food and it's not what you might expect from a European football legend.

In an interview with sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, the retired shot-stopper shared that he has a special love for Fufu, a popular Ghanaian dish.

Despite playing at the highest level for both club and country, and following strict diets throughout his career, Weidenfeller admitted that Fufu holds a special place in his heart.

Weidenfeller said with a smile:

I love Fufu. My good friend always brings Fufu from Köln to my house, and we eat it.

The 44-year-old was part of the Borussia Dortmund Legends squad that visited Ghana in June 2022. They played a friendly match against the African Giants, led by Ghanaian football icon Abedi Pele, at the Accra Sports Stadium on June 11, 2022.

Weidenfeller's football career

Weidenfeller enjoyed a successful career at Borussia Dortmund, where he made 453 appearances in the Bundesliga before retiring in 2022. He helped the club win two league titles in 2011 and 2012, as well as two DFB-Pokal trophies.

He also played a key role in the team that reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2013, though they were narrowly beaten by Bayern Munich.

On the international stage, Weidenfeller was part of the German squad that lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2014. Undoubtedly one of the proudest moments of his career.

