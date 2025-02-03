Mother bashes Manchester City star for ‘ruining kid’s birthday’

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee faced criticism after refusing to sign a fan's shirt due to the child wearing a Sheffield Wednesday badge on his coat, resulting in disappointment on the child's birthday, reports UK news portal the Mirror.

The 22-year-old had spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, winning promotion with the club in 2023, and has since returned to Manchester City.

He scored his first Premier League goal in City's 6-0 victory at Ipswich and was an unused substitute during their 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League. After the match, McAtee was greeted by a group of fans outside the Etihad Stadium as he left by car.

As he handed a City shirt to a steward to pass to a young supporter, McAtee noticed the fan was wearing a Sheffield Wednesday badge. He then reportedly changed his mind, stating, "he's got a Sheffield Wednesday top on," before refusing to sign the shirt.

The child's mother expressed her disappointment on social media, sharing how the moment ruined her son's birthday.

She posted:

Imagine traveling all that way, braving the freezing cold after watching a Champions League game, just for your little football-mad 10-year-old to have his birthday night ruined. James McAtee had the chance to make a birthday unforgettable—he handed out his shirt, and you should have seen the pure joy on the kids' faces! But then, when it came to Oaklan, he changed his mind… all because of a Sheffield Wednesday badge on his coat.

Mother expresses disappointment

She continued:

Never mind that he was head-to-toe in Manchester City gear, having spent all his birthday money in the club shop that night. Kids look up to their idols, whether they support a local team or one of the biggest in the world. Not everyone can get to the Etihad every week, but that doesn't make them any less of a fan.