Transfer deadline day live: All the latest transfer news in one place 

With teams locked in negotiations and finalising deals before the summer transfer window officially closes today, we’re bringing you live updates of all the transfer stories in one place.

From transfer experts like Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein to credible sources such as the BBC, SkySports, and more, here’s your one-stop shop for all the confirmed transfer stories.

Welcome to Pulse Sports’ deadline day coverage of the latest transfer stories.

Please note that stories will be updated as and when they are confirmed.

Donnarumma to Man City

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma is off to Manchester City, per Fabrizio Romano. The deal for the Italian goalkeeper to join Man City has been finalised. He will undergo medical this afternoon. Long term deal agreed weeks ago and all done between the two clubs after Éderson signed for Fenerbahçe.

Randal Kolo Muani to Tottenham

Randal Kolo Muani is set to join Tottenham Hotspur. The deal is a for loan move until June 2026. Paris Saint-Germain accept Spurs proposal as Kolo Muani wanted to join the Premie League side.

Tyrique George to AS Roma collapses

19-year-old Tyrique George’s move to AS Roma is currently off after the Serie A side failed to reach an agreement with Chelsea at this stage.

More deals

Liverpool have turned down AC Milan’s offer for Joe Gomez. The deal is currently off, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Brentford have agreed a deal to sign Reiss Nelsson from Arsenal. He chose to join Brentford on loan, turning down interest from other Premier League clubs as well as European sides. He is now on his way for his medical.

Aston Villa reach verbal agreement with Liverpool to sign Harvey Elliott,. Agreement in place with Liverpool on loan with obligation to buy guaranteed for £35m package. He’s set to undergo medicals soon.

Manchester United have agreed €21m plus add-ons deal with Royal Antwerp for Senne Lammens. The goalkeeper will be sealed after medical. The deal also included add-ons, according to David Ornstein.

Ipswich Town agree loan deal with an obligation to buy for 18 year old talent Luca Fletcher from Man City.

Brentford have just turned down approach from Olympique Lyon for Fabio Carvalho. Request for loan with an option to buy but rejected by Brentford.

Manuel Akanji is leaving Man City to Inter deal. The deal has been agreed for €2m loan fee and part of salary coverage with €15m buy option clause. Buy clause, per Fabrizio Romano, becomes mandatory if Akanji plays at least 50% of games and if Inter win the Serie A this season.

Meanwhile, David Ornstein reports that Fulham have agreed a deal to sign Tyrique George after move to AS Roma collapsed as earlier reported. Chelsea will receive £22m plus sell-on clause. He’s set to undergo medical in London.

Aston Villa confirm Victor Lindelöf joining on two-year deal with option until June 2028.

Bundesliga side Wolfsburg have also agreed a deal to sign RB Salzburg attacker Adam Daghim today.

Cyle Larin joins Feyenoord from Mallorca.

Bayern and Chelsea have sealed new agreement for Nicolas Jackson deal. The deal is a loan move plus buy clause with new element of obligation to buy included in the deal for 2026, as Chelsea wanted. Jackson, per Fabrizio Romano has already agreed a five-year deal at Bayern with a loan fee of €15m.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is off to Liverpool after he agreed personal terms about a month ago. The deal is worth over £35m plus 10% sell-on clause included in the package.

Facundo Buonanotte ‘s loan move to Chelsea from Brighton has been confirmed.

Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid to sign Javi Galan for an undisclosed fee, reports David Ornstein. The 30-year-old is undergoing medical in Madrid. He’s set to sign three-year contract with option to extend.

Nicolò Zaniolo is slowly becoming a journey man. The 26-year-old midfielder will sign a new deal at Galatasaray before moving to Udinese on loan. According to Fabrizio Romano, he will undergo medical today.

Galatasaray and Man City have agreed deal for Ilkay Gündogan . He’s leaving the club with authorization by City, waiting on player’s approval to two-year contract.