We need to bring back the love for sports – Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams, the Sports and Recreation Minister-designate, has called for a unified effort to reignite Ghana’s passion for sports.

Speaking at a recent congress, the Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency emphasised the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, including the media, to address challenges and rejuvenate enthusiasm for sports nationwide.

We need to bring back the love for our sport.

One of the challenging aspects for our sports is funding, so we must all sit down and discuss how to resolve this issue. If we can regenerate the love for sports, many more people would be willing to also come on board and deal with the funding challenge.

Adams highlighted the pivotal role of the media in rekindling interest and fostering unity among the various sports federations.

According to him, information sharing and collective efforts would be essential to achieving sustainable development across all sporting disciplines.

The media would be a critical component in bringing back the love for sports, and we can’t do it without them.

Information sharing would be one of the things we would be working on so that a void is not created. Unity among federations would also be crucial, as it allows for the sharing of ideas and ensures smooth development.

While football remains Ghana’s most popular sport, Adams underscored the need to support other disciplines and expand the nation’s sporting focus.

Expanding the scope of Sports

He acknowledged the country’s emotional connection to the Black Stars but insisted that sports in Ghana must go beyond football and the Black Stars in an interview with GhOne TV.

Sports is not just football; sports is not just the Black Stars,

But, of course, the Black Stars are the ultimate. We want to see our Black Stars back again. However, sports go beyond football, and we must diversify our efforts to develop other disciplines.