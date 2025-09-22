Why Ousmane Dembele deserves the 2025 Ballon d’Or over Lamine Yamal

All eyes turn to Paris tonight as the football world gathers for the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony, the game’s most prestigious individual prize. The red carpet will shine with legends, current stars, and future icons, but the spotlight narrows on just two names: Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal.

One is a teenage prodigy rewriting history at just 18; the other, a rejuvenated superstar who inspired PSG to the greatest season in their history. The debate is fierce, the anticipation electric, but when the curtain rises, only one should stand at the pinnacle.

The Ballon d’Or race may be close, but while Yamal’s rise has captivated the world, it is Dembélé’s dominance, consistency, and decisive brilliance on the biggest stages that make him the rightful heir to football’s golden crown.

The Criteria of the Ballon d’Or

Before weighing their merits, it’s important to consider the factors used to decide the Ballon d’Or:

Individual performance and statistics – goals, assists, creativity, and consistency across the season.

Collective achievements – contribution to club and national team successes.

Decisive impact in big matches – influence in finals and high-stakes games.

Consistency across competitions – performing not just domestically but also in Europe and on international duty.

Sportsmanship and influence – being a leader both on and off the pitch.

By every measure, Ousmane Dembélé has checked more boxes than his younger rival.

Dembélé’s Individual Brilliance

Statistically, this has been Dembélé’s most prolific season:

33 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

Ligue 1 Golden Boot winner with 21 goals.

Champions League Player of the Season with 8 goals and 6 assists in 15 matches.

What separates Dembélé from Yamal is not just the numbers but the quality and timing of his goals. He didn’t just score in routine games; he was decisive in the defining matches of the season.

His goal in the Champions League final, as well as strikes against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the Club World Cup, underline his ability to deliver under maximum pressure.

The Collective Success Argument

The Ballon d’Or has always rewarded players who balance individual brilliance with collective triumphs. Dembélé was at the heart of PSG’s historic “French poker” — winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the French Super Cup, and most importantly, the UEFA Champions League.

PSG’s long quest for European glory ended because Dembélé rose to the occasion. His performances in the Champions League knockout stages were pivotal, making him the most decisive player in PSG’s European history. By contrast, Yamal, though brilliant, did not guide Barcelona to the same level of collective glory.

The Big-Match Player

Great players are remembered for how they perform when everything is on the line. Dembélé’s 2025 campaign was defined by those moments:

Scoring the opener in the Champions League final.

Netting a crucial goal against Bayern Munich in the semifinals.

Delivering against Real Madrid in the Club World Cup.

This pattern of consistency in high-stakes matches elevates him above Yamal, whose contributions, while outstanding, were spread across a more developmental role rather than being the central match-winner.

Experience vs Promise

At just 18, Lamine Yamal’s future is beyond doubt. He has shown incredible maturity and talent, suggesting he may dominate the Ballon d’Or race in the next decade. But this award is about the present, not the promise of tomorrow. Dembélé’s season was not just statistically superior; it was historically significant. He carried a team, broke barriers, and cemented his legacy with silverware.

The Essence of the Ballon d’Or

The Ballon d’Or is not just about statistics; it is about embodying the essence of football. Dembélé’s 2025 season represents exactly that: brilliance, leadership, decisive impact, and collective success. To deny him this honour in favour of a player whose time will inevitably come would be a disservice to the values the award upholds.

Final verdict

Lamine Yamal is the future. His rise has been extraordinary, and his name will undoubtedly feature in Ballon d’Or conversations for years to come. But the 2025 Ballon d’Or belongs to Ousmane Dembélé.

