CAF CL: Asante Kotoko edge Nigerian club Kwara United in a 7-goal thriller

Asante Kotoko took a slender advantage into the second leg after edging Kwara United 4-3 in a pulsating CAF Confederation Cup first-leg tie at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 21.

The Porcupine Warriors set the tone early, dominating possession and forcing the Nigerians onto the back foot.

Their persistence paid off when Emmanuel Antwi converted from close range in the 19th minute after Kwara’s defence failed to clear Albert Amoah’s dangerous cross.

But the lead didn’t last. Kwara United punished Kotoko’s lapse in concentration, Johnmark Atule calmly slotting home in the 35th minute to stun the home crowd.

Kotoko responded almost immediately, with Peter Amidu Acquah finishing off a fine move before Amoah restored the lead with a clinical strike.

Still, Atule struck again on the stroke of half-time to drag the visitors level at 2-2.

Kotoko came out flying after the break, with Joseph Ablorh heading in from a corner just two minutes into the restart.

Antwi continued to boss the midfield, and his mazy run into the box earned Kotoko a penalty on 70 minutes, which Amoah dispatched confidently to make it 4-2.

Just when Kotoko seemed in control, a late defensive lapse nearly spoilt the night. Substitute Abdulraheem Shola pounced on poor defending and a goalkeeping error from Mohamed Camara to reduce the deficit in the 89th minute.

