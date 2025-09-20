CAF CL: JS Kabylie secure first-leg win over Bibiani Gold Stars

Algerian giants JS Kabylie claimed a commanding 2-0 victory over Ghana’s Bibiani GoldStars in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The result leaves the Ghanaian champions with a difficult task in the return leg in Algeria, where they must overturn the deficit to progress to the next round.

JS Kabylie’s experience was evident from the onset as they pressed for an early breakthrough. Aymen Mahious thought he had opened the scoring in the 8th minute, but his effort was ruled offside. GoldStars goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi then produced a superb point-blank save to keep his side in the game.

MUST READ: The Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World in 2025

However, the breakthrough came in the 21st minute when Medhi Merghem expertly finished off a cross from the right to hand the visitors the lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

GoldStars improved after the restart and created several opportunities, but wasteful finishing cost them dearly. Their hopes were further dashed in the 70th minute when poor defending from a corner allowed Babacar Sarr to tap home and double Kabylie’s advantage.

The match ended 2-0 in favour of the Algerian side, who return home with a crucial first-leg cushion ahead of next week’s reverse fixture.

The winner of this tie will go on to face either East End Lions (Sierra Leone) or US Monastir (Tunisia) in the second preliminary round.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bigger Picture

READ MORE: What You Must Know Before Venturing into Real Estate in Ghana

Bibiani Gold Stars will head into the second leg determined to redeem themselves and keep their CAF Champions League hopes alive.