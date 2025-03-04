Man who saved over 2.4 million babies with ‘special’ blood confirmed dead

James Harrison, one of the world’s most prolific blood donors, credited with saving over 2.4 million babies, has passed away at the age of 88.

He died peacefully in his sleep at a nursing home in New South Wales, Australia, on 17 February, his family confirmed on Monday.

A Life-Saving Legacy

Harrison began donating blood in 1954, but doctors soon discovered something extraordinary—his blood contained rare and powerful antibodies against the D Rh group antigen.

This made his blood invaluable in the fight against haemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN), a condition that can occur when an Rh(D) negative mother carries an Rh(D) positive baby. Without intervention, this can lead to severe anaemia, brain damage, stillbirth, or neonatal death.

Recognising the life-saving potential of his donations, Harrison became a founding donor of the New South Wales Rh Programme in 1969, one of the first of its kind worldwide. Unlike whole blood, plasma can be donated every two weeks, allowing him to make an astonishing 1,173 donations over his lifetime.

On 11 May 2018, at the age of 81, he made his final donation, adhering to Australian policies that prohibit blood donations from individuals over that age.

Through his dedication, Harrison played a role in every batch of anti-D treatment produced in New South Wales, preventing thousands of deaths and countless cases of illness and disability. His contributions earned him the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) on 7 June 1999.

Tributes from the Australian Red Cross Blood Service

Lifeblood Chief Executive Officer Stephen Cornelissen AM paid tribute to Harrison’s incredible generosity, stating:

James was a remarkable, kind, and generous person, committed to a lifetime of giving. He captured the hearts of people around the world.

He extended his arm to help others—babies he would never know—1,173 times, expecting nothing in return. Even in his darkest days, after losing his wife Barbara, who was also a blood donor, he continued to give.

He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, and it was his hope that one day, someone in Australia would surpass his donation record.