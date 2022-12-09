Exclusive: MTN Ayoba to help startups and content creators make money in Africa - Burak Akinci

He added that we see everyone whom we work with as a partner on Ayoba. “We want to grow together with them”.

"We are in the process of integrating ads so that content providers can earn money from the platform.

"We want service providers and content providers to come on board and create their own shows and community.

"We believe SMEs and Startup community should come on board to take advantage of the many opportunities at no cost,” The MTN Ayoba CEO said.

Speaking on the security of the MTN Ayoba App, Burak Akinci assured that there is end-to-end encryption to protect users.

He explained that Ayoba has this entwined encryption on the inside, which is important and encrypted on the server.

“We are trying to also educate our users about the problems and risks in the digital world.”

The MTN Ayoba CEO further revealed that their target is to reach 100 million active users by 2025 across Africa.

"We are targeting 100 million active users for the end of 2025. It’s our ambition, and we are on track to reach that. Growth around 50% is normal, and we want to grow at least 50% each year to reach our target of 100 million active users at the end of 2025,” he said.

The MTN Ayoba Mobile Application has gained massive traction in the past year, with over 2 million active users currently using the platform to satisfy various needs.

Launched in 2019, MTN Ayoba is an all-in-one app that offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital and rich media services through channels, micro-apps, and payment solutions.

Users on the app can send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, and files, send and receive voice notes, make voice and video calls while having access to countless channels to consume interesting content.