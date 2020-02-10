The move follows a takeover of the bank the Absa group in 2018.

All the brand identity of Absa including logo and colour are, hence, expected to be out-doored today.

The bank, while announcing the take-over said the change has become necessary because it has recognised that its customers’ needs are changing, and are investing in digital platforms to offer more convenience.

The rebranding is taking place concurrently in countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Botswana, South Africa amongst others.

The bank said, “As the bank prepares to change, Customers of Absa Bank Ghana can expect a more forward-looking, digitally-led bank.”

“Customers can also look out for the bank’s refreshed internet banking and mobile app facilities, which carry improved user interfaces e.g fingerprint and facial recognition access,” it said, adding that, “The bank has recently upgraded its infrastructure, which has resulted in a more stable and scalable environment for their applications, as well as increased local systems knowledge.”

Ms Nana Essilfuah Boison, while unveiling the bank’s brand ambassador said: “As we become Absa, we are not only building on our 100-year heritage in Ghana, we are also one of Africa’s top three largest banks, backed by a large capital base and strong balance sheet with a commitment to connecting people’s dreams with financial opportunities.”