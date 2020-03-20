At a short presentation ceremony, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu entreated other corporate bodies to also commit toward the fight against the spread of the virus.

Mr

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

Agyemang-Manu added that all entities must comply with the preventive measures put in place by the government and health officials.

“We should all be listening to the guidelines and advice that is coming from our professionals and those who are flying our materials, and all the radio stations and television stations and people who are discussing COVID-19. We should listen to them and comply with the advice they are giving to us. And out of all our challenges and our cry for support, GCB Bank has demonstrated that they have heard, (and) they wouldn’t sit idle. My plea to other corporate entities is (that) we are ready to receive such support and whoever wishes to donate can direct it through the Ministry of Health.”

Mr Agyemang-Manu explained that more people will be coming into the country and they cannot be stopped because they are Ghanaians hence the public must stay at home if they do not have pressing needs to attend to in town. He added that this will help prevent the disease from spreading.

“But let me advise, if you do not have some very essential things to do in town, please, stay at home. We're still getting some of our people coming in from outside. They are public people, they are Ghanaians, we can’t stop them from coming, but when they come, we need to put them into quarantine places. Even if it is your home, let that person stay in one room for the 14 days period.”