The Bank of Ghana revoked the licenses of UT and Capital banks on August 14, 2017.

The Central Bank ordered GCB Bank to take over management of the defunct banks under a Purchase and Assumption Agreement.

Even though GCB has dismissed some staff members already, it has fired over 100 more over secondary school results.

The GCB Bank absolved UT and Capital banks in August 2017.

A former staff, Raymond Acquah told Accra-based Starr FM that GCB is sacking these people even though some of the affected personnel have proceeded to acquire masters degrees.

“Some of our colleagues were also absorbed by GCB and later given termination letters. It means they have been laid off twice. There are 164 of them affected by the action. The termination letters did not state the reasons why they were being dismissed. GCB mentioned some of our colleagues failed their exams.”

“We have asked GCB to publish the results of these staff who were laid off but they have not been able to do so as we speak. We want GCB to respond to our letters so we can know the way forward,” Raymond Acquah added.

According to him, the affected staffs may file a legal suit against their employer in order to seek justice.

