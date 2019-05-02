They said the government must enforce the equal-work for equal-pay sanctioned by the Labour Law.

The Western Regional Relations Officer for the General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union, Richard Hanson, told Accra-based Citi FM that despite the Local Content and the Labour laws, workers are still being treated unfairly.

Mr Hanson said that the workers are paid less than their foreign colleagues for the same work done due to non-enforcement of the Labour and Local Content Laws.

“As National Union, time and time again we have advocated for a national salary structure for oil and gas sector. Of course, this call has fallen on the death-ears of the government, but we think that it is something that is achievable. So we continue to engage the stakeholders to get this salary structure implemented. Notwithstanding that, there is also a pronouncement by President Akufo-Addo in enforcing Section 68 of the Labour Act, which is about Equal-Work for Equal-Pay.”

“So we still want to urge the President that whereas he is calling for Equal-Work for Equal-Pay, it must be a holistic agenda to put Ghanaian workers at par with the expatriates if they are doing the same work and have the same qualification.”

The Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union, also wants the Petroleum Commission to enforce its laws to end the invasion by expatriate workers and companies at the downstream oil and gas activities meant for locals.

As has been the practice, on every May 1st, workers parade to air their grievances and get celebrated for their contribution to their various sectors.