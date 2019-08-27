The Auditor-General in Ghana says state officials use taxpayer’s money to purchase unneeded items for the state.

His cry follows allegations of corruption and conflict of interest labelled against Ghana’s Public Procurement Authority boss, Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

He said that to some officials the value for money is just buying an item.

He lamented that there are too many procurement irregularities in government institutions.

Mr Domelevo made the revelation after the allegations of corruption and conflict of interest was labelled against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

He said, “People buy just for buying [sake] and not because they need it,” adding that, to some officials, the value for money is just buying an item at a good bargain and not that the good is necessary.

Background

An investigative documentary by Ghanaian journalist, Manasseh Azure indicted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei of engaging in the sale of government contracts.

The documentary revealed that the PPA boss formed a company christened Talent Discovery Limited after he was appointed in 2017 and awarded restrictive tendering contracts to the company.

The Talent Discovery Limited was engaged in the sale of contracts and was ready to sell one worth a ¢22.3 million to a non-existent entity.

President Akuffo Addo suspends the PPA boss

Following the broadcast of the allegations made against Mr Adjei, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suspended the Chief Executive Officer.

A statement signed and issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said "President Akufo-Addo has, subsequently, referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, for their prompt action."

It added that "The President has also notified the Chairperson of the Board of the PPA to ensure that Mr A.B. Adjei hands over his office expeditiously to Mr Frank Mante, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the PPA."