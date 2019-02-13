In December 2018, Ghana recorded an inflation rate of 9.4 percent.

In January 2019, Ghana's inflation rate has dropped to 9 percent.

If the country's inflation rate continue dropping, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) could cut borrowing costs further after last month’s reduction.

This is a record low which gives the central bank more room to continue loosening policy.

This was announced by the acting government statistician at the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), David Yenukwa Kombat.

He said that prices rose 1 percent in the month.

A member of the Monetary Policy Committee Philip Abradu-Otoo said earlier that the BoG could cut again as early as March if price growth continues to slow.

The BoG’s inflation target ranges from 6 percent to 10 percent. Meanwhile, the Governor, Ernest Addison has said it may be time to aim even lower.

However, the GSS still uses the old base year of 2012. When it starts using the 2017 base for the index that could change the inflation number.