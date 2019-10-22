BrighterMonday conducted two surveys - external and internal to arrive at the findings.

A total of 3,448 valid responses were used in the final analysis with data from two surveys.

Majority of the respondents were aged between 25-35 and 18-24, live in Nairobi and hold a Bachelor's degree.

BrighterMonday has released its 2019 edition of the annual Best 100 Companies to Work for in Kenya.

The leading online job board, conducted two surveys in the form of an external survey targeted at the general public (External Respondents) while the internal survey focused on employees working at different companies in Kenya (Internal Respondents) to arrive at the findings..

“A key theme in this edition is ‘employee satisfaction and happiness levels’. We discovered that Kenyans are not entirely happy with their current work situa-tions, with most willing to switch jobs however, they are willing to provide posi-tive recommendations of their current employers. This could be due to the fact that most Kenyans rate ‘Strong, Relatable Company Values’ highly as a sought after trait and most companies in Kenya are only beginning to adopt strong company values.” read the report.

BrighterMonday Best 100 Companies to Work For.

The research was conducted online and the survey was shared out via email to our audience of seekers and employers.

Here are the top ten best companies to work for in Kenya according to BrighterMonday Best 100 Companies to Work For.

10. Kenya Airways

9. Coca-Cola

8. PriceWaterhouseCoopers

7. Kenya Electricity Company (KenGen)

6. Kenya Pipeline Company

5. Kenya Revenue Authority

4. KCB Bank Limited

3. United Nations

2. East Africa Breweries

1. Safaricom