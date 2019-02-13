Investors shed N18.05 billion ($50 million) on the Nigerian Stock Exchange ahead of 2019 presidential elections.

Investors still have fears over the outcome of the 2019 presidential elections scheduled for Saturday.

NSE market capitalisation stands at N12.09 trillion.

Investors on the Nigerian equity market lost N18.05 billion ($50 million )as Stock Exchange closed on a negative note on Wednesday.

Some investors still have fears over the outcome of the 2019 presidential elections scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019, according to analysts.

The NSE All-Share Index dropped 0.15% to close at 32,413.92 basis points as against a 2.14% appreciation recorded on Tuesday.

Africa's populous nation Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands bullish at 3.13% with a market capitalisation at N12.09 trillion.

Business Insider SSA by Pulse's analysis of the market shows negative as Unilever led top gainers on the chart while CI leasing top the 22 losers at the end of today's trading session.

The number of gainers at the close of the trading session was 19, Further analysis by Business Insider SSA showed that UNILEVER Unilever increased by 10.00%, Okomu oil 3.41%, Nigerian Breweries 1.19%, CCNN 4.52% and Berger at 10.00% .

See top five losers: