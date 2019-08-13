The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority recognized Kenya Airways after it delivered an exemplary service with few hitches for the past half year.

Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways, has been feted in Nigeria for exemplary services.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority recognized Kenya Airways after it delivered an exemplary service with few hitches for the past half year.

The Authority’s Director for Consumer Protection Adamu Abdullahi said out of the 244 flights the airline operated in Nigeria for the past half year, only 68 had been delayed, 2 cancelled and 1 had a ramp return.

Additionally, the Authority only received one complain registered against the national carrier.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Muhtar Usman, has said the regulatory body will delist any travel agency that fail to register with the agency by the end of the year.

The move, he said, was also aimed at eliminating fake travel agents that use the platform to swindle travellers, in the guise of selling flight tickets to them.

Earlier on, Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) officials who are on an official visit to Nigeria held a meeting with the Kenya Airways Country Manager Mr. Hafeez Balogun at their offices in Ikeja, Lagos.

The meeting focused on how Kenya Airways as the bridge that connects East Africa and West Africa could support the partnership and collaboration between Kenya Travel Agents and their counterparts in Nigeria through their respective Associations.

Both Associations lauded the commitment and support they had received from Kenya