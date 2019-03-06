Over the years, March has become the month of showcasing the Ghanaian cultural heritage and history. This is to tell the Ghana story and relive it in many ways.

Business tycoons are taking advantage of the celebration to sell more made in Ghana goods and some souvenirs for the occasion and even the whole of the month.

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa talked to some of the traders in the various markets to find out the extent to which people are patronising their products.

A lot of these traders were impressed with how sales were going for them.

According to them, sales have been good this year compared to what they made within the same period last year.

This shoot up is usually expected because the country keeps advertising its Independence Day year after year.

These traders said that the boom in sales started in February, and they are expecting higher sales today, Ghana's Independence Day.

Among these traders was Leticia Ofori. She deals in local artefacts usually made for students.

Leticia told Business Insider that her business this year has been very good.

Students troop into her shop day after day trying to get what they have been told to get as they prepare for the Independence Day parade.

She, however, believes that some interventions from the government will help boost their trade.

She said, “Government has to produce more local fabrics so that people in the country and others visiting will get more goods to buy," adding that, " the government should also lower the cost for traders so that we can easily assess them and then get enough profit for our day to day lives."