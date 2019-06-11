According to the recent data, India has the highest percentage share in export trade for the first three months of 2019.
India (16.43 per cent) is followed by Spain which has 10.74 per cent and the Netherlands (8.94 per cent).
Here are Nigeria's five majors trading export partners in 2019:
- India
N745.0 billion
- Spain
N487.1 billion
- Netherlands
N405.4billion
- South Africa
N325.5 billion
- France
N302.3 billion
Nigeria's major mode of transporting its goods to trading partner countries remains by sea.
The Apapa port remains the leading port of operation during the first quarter of the year. It accounted for 89.6 per cent of the total export transaction.
Second is Portharcourt (23.8 per cent), followed by Tin Can Island (18.9 per cent).
Nigeria's 10 exports in the first quarter of the year are:
- Mineral products
N3,950 billion
- Vehicles, aircraft, vessels and parts
N418 billion
- Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits, vinegar and tobacco
N55 billion
- Vegetable products
N49 billion
- Products of the chemical and allied industries
N24 billion
- Base metals and articles of base metals
N13 billion
- Plastic, rubber and articles
N8.8 billion
- Raw hides and skins, leather, fur skins, saddlery
N7.8 billion
- Live animals, animal products
N3.5 billion
- Boilers, machinery, chemical appliances, parts
N2 billion
Overall, Nigeria's total export in the first quarter of 2019 is valued at N4.5 trillion. This is a 4 per cent decline in the total exports value compared to the N4.72 billion recorded during the corresponding quarter of 2018.