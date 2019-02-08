The year is to commemoration and officially mark 400 years of the start of the Transatlantic slave trade, an act which crippled African nations and dispelled black people into the Caribbean, West Indies and America.

Another aim of this initiative is to bridge the relationship gap between Africans and their brothers and sisters living in the Diaspora as well as helping them retrace their roots.

One of the highlights of the “Year of Return” will be a boost in tourism as already heralded by a CNN 2019 Travel article which placed Ghana as number 4 on the top destinations to visit this year.

Ghana is a beautiful nation and is sometimes called the gateway to West Africa. It has some of the world’s most interesting tourist site which you wouldn’t want to miss.

Here are five attractive sites outside the country’s capital you cannot miss

1. Cape Three Point

Cape Three Points is a small peninsula in the Western Region of Ghana on the Atlantic Ocean. It marks the western end of the Gulf of Guinea.

2. Mountain Afadja

Mountain Afadja is one of the highest mountains in Ghana standing at an elevation of 885 metres. The mountain is located in the Volta Region of Ghana at the border with Togo.

3. Boti Falls

Boti falls is a twin waterfall located in the Eastern Region of Ghana. These twin falls are referred to as female and male. It is one of the most visited tourist sites in the country.

4. Paga Crocodile Pond

Paga Crocodile Pond is a sacred pond in the Upper East Region of Ghana, which is inhabited by West African crocodiles. Due to the friendliness of the reptiles, it has become popular among tourists and the pond is now reliant on tourism to ensure the population of crocodiles remain fed and healthy.

5. Nzulezu

The village of Nzulezo is located in the Western Region of Ghana. The village of celebrates local architecture and Ghanaian design as it sits on stills on Lake Tadane. The structures are made up of wood and raffia with a central walkway and houses located on either side.