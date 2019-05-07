This article will guide you to know about the expensive places in Accra. These areas are expensive because the people who live there are considered people who have wealth and are powerful.

Almost everyone who has stayed in Accra at a point is likely to have heard about these areas and knows how expensive it is to stay there.

1. Cantonments

Cantonments is an affluent suburb of the Ghanaian city Accra. It is a planned residential area which is mostly occupied by rich people and government officials.

Pulse Ghana

2. Trasacco valley

Trasacco valley is one of the beautiful places in Ghana. The place offers a controlled serene environment where leaving is very comfortable.

Pulse Ghana

3. East Legon

East Legon is the one the well laid out estate and residential areas in Accra, Ghana. It houses many of the elite personalities in Ghana and a coveted neighbourhood for the business class and entrepreneurs in the country.

Pulse Ghana

4. Airport residential area

Airport Residential Area is located to the north-east of Accra, Ghana.

The area is located about 10 minutes away from Kotoka International Airport. It is a serene, beautiful and quiet residential area inhabited mostly by busy career people (mostly expats and Ghanaians of influence).

Pulse Ghana

5. Labone

Labone is as well one of the areas which is mostly inhabited by great people who are well to do. It remains largely residential notwithstanding there are some embassies and corporate headquarters situated there.

Pulse Ghana

6. Spintex

Spintex is a vibrant and colourful travel destination in the city of Accra, the capital of Ghana. Its features great and rich people in the country because it is a comfortable place to stay.