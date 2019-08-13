According to Scotland Yard, 29-year-old, Khafi Kareem requested to participate in the show but the Met did not approve of her request. She was however granted unpaid leave for an “unrelated reason”.

A spokesman said: "A PC, attached to the Met's transformation command, requested permission to take part in a reality television entertainment show in Nigeria. Permission was not given.”

"The Met is aware that the officer has since appeared on the show without authority. The Met does not support the officer's appearance nor does she represent the Met whilst appearing on the show."

The force also stated that any officer found to have breached police standards of professional behaviour could face misconduct proceedings.

However, television channel Africa Magic said Khafi joined Big Brother Naija to "do societal good."

In her profile on Africa Magic’s website, it stated that Khafi would spend the prize money, reportedly worth 30 million naira (£68,000/$ 82,477.50), on hosting a travel show in Nigeria, as well as investing in charitable causes.

In its statement, Africa Magic said "Police officer Khafi Kareem believes that you can have it all if you believe in yourself. She is not only hoping to win the prize money but she wants the exposure that being in Big Brother Naija House brings so that she can do societal good.”

"What people don't know about her is that she is secretly talented in spoken word, singing, and dancing. She is an Ekiti native who resides in London," it added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ms Kareem said she would "comment on the matter when she can."