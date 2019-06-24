Atadika’s nomination is a big boost to the Ghanaian hospitality industry as most of her work is inspired by her Ghanaian roots and culture.

In an Instagram post, the Ghanaian wrote that she is “humbled and excited to be listed among these amazing chefs and tastemakers.”

The jury received over 230 nominations from about 42 countries with a total of 150 chefs nominated. This makes the 2019 edition the year with the highest number of nominees.

The jury for the €100,000 Basque Culinary World Prize announced the finalists on Friday after several weeks of vetting submissions and nominations from chefs across the world.

Atadika who owns Midunu, a private dining, and nomadic restaurant, was part of 10 chefs shortlisted from their respective countries who have used their culinary skills to make the world a better place.

They include Mario Castrellón (Panama), Siew-Chinn Chin (Malaysia- USA); Giovanni Cuocci (Italy); Xanty Elías (Spain); Virgilio Martínez (Peru); Cristina Martínez (Mexico – USA); Douglas McMaster (United Kingdom); Anthony Myint (USA); Lars Williams (US – Denmark)

The prize which is in its 4th year is organised by the Basque Government, under the auspices of Euskadi-Basque Country Strategy and the Basque Culinary Center (BCC), a world-renowned gastronomic research and teaching institution.

A statement on their website said, “the winner will be chosen by an international jury comprised of the world’s most acclaimed chefs and interdisciplinary experts from a variety of fields related to gastronomy during the ninth annual meeting of the Basque Culinary Center International Council in San Francisco.”

“The announcement will be made on July 16, 2019, during a symposium co-hosted by three-Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn,” it added.