He said as Ghanaians pray they must also obey and live by the measures announced by the government to prevent the pandemic from spreading even further.

He was speaking at a prayer breakfast meeting held at Jubilee House, the seat of the government, on Thursday (March 19, 2020).

President Akufo-Addo said that he believes that “this, too, will pass” considering the faith Ghanaians have in God.

He thanked the clergy for supporting him after announcing measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19. These measures included the suspension of all public gatherings, such as funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, and the closing down of all Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools.

“Prior to announcing this decision, I informed many of you around this table, and I was encouraged by the words of support offered. The aftermath of the announcement also saw a positive, overwhelming acceptance of the measures from all and sundry, including those I could not inform because of the exigencies of time. With the exception of that one incident, yesterday, in North Suntreso, in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, these measures have been adhered to.”

“So, on behalf of Government and the people of Ghana, I want to put on record my deep appreciation to you and the entire Christian community across the country for this gesture of solidarity. I am hopeful that the State and the Church will continually find ways to collaborate for the good of Mother Ghana and for the improved welfare of the citizenry.”

He also said he was thankful to the Muslim Clergy, led by the Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, for the support given. Nana Akufo-Addo added that he is grateful to political leaders, traditional authorities, and opinion leaders, for supporting the measures taken by Government.

The President said that even though measures have been put in place, “as a Christian, a devout one at that, I know of the healing power and saving Grace of the Maker of Heaven and Earth, our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, because in Him we live, move and have our being.”

Quoting the words of Holy Scripture to buttress his statement, in Proverbs 9:10, which says “those who know Your name trust in You, for You, LORD, have never forsaken those who seek You” adding another Bible verse from II Chronicles 7:14, which says “if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Nana said that “in such times, a country whose population is predominantly Christian, must seek the face of the One True God for healing and restoration. So, I, humbly, called you to this prayer meeting for us to join together and pray to Almighty God to protect our nation, heal this land and save us from this pandemic.”

The President added that he was confident that “this morning’s prayer, which will be offered in faith, will heal our nation, and will help raise Ghana up.”