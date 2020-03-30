This has also cut profit by a huge margin for some businesses.

However, one sector that is making huge gains in these times is the courier services.

This is mainly because people have limited their movements and are therefore resorting to online delivery services.

In Accra for instance, restaurants are recording low patronage since they are unable to host large numbers of people due to the disease.

Since large numbers cannot be at the restaurants, for instance, most people are relying on courier service providers to deliver their orders to them at home.

In some cases, some of the restaurant operators have even resorted to free deliveries just to get their clients to stick to them.

The ban on public gatherings, the closure of schools and now the restriction on movement is currently forcing many people to work from home or not work at all.

This implies that most people would now rely on courier service providers to deliver their orders such as food, as food vendors are exempted from the partial lock-down.

CEO of SO Courier Logistics, Stacy Opare, told Accra-based Citi FM that the demand is so high that they’re unable to meet them entirely.

“The gains; yes, because there is a lot more pressure on us. Most people are at home and then they want a lot of stuff. We have people calling on us with a shopping list to buy them stuff, and obviously, more pressure means more money. Business is good. I’ve made additional gains of about 30%. We are able to meet demand to about 90% because the pressure is insurmountable. You have people who ordinarily wouldn’t call because they can move around now calling, so there’s so much pressure and it’s overwhelming but we’re doing our best” she said.