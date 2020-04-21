The West African country recorded 7 cases. The first case was recorded on March 13, 2020. 6 patients recovered while 1 died.

The authorities said all the six recovered patients will be in isolation for 14 days to rule out any chances of infection.

The West African country has in the last two days been conducting tests but none had turned out positive.

A week after Mauritania recorded its first case, the country imposed a night curfew and banned international flights.

The country is currently enforcing a nigh-time curfew as part of containment efforts.

Mauritania is one of the few African countries that have so far recorded single-digit infection along with Burundi, Sao Tome, and Principe, South Sudan with five, four and four cases respectively as of April 21.

Meanwhile, a lawmaker in Tanzania has tested positive for the virus. This has led to calls for a suspension of parliamentary sitting. The MP who is yet to be named is believed to have contracted the virus on a trip to the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

An opposition MP Zitto Kabwe said “There shall be no two sets of laws – for MPs and for the people. All MPs should be isolated, tested and contact-traced. Right from the beginning, we advised that the parliament sessions should not be held. It’s dangerous.”

However, the speaker of parliament has supported the president’s position that they must take precautions so life can on amid the pandemic.

President Magufuli has also decided not to close the country’s borders explaining that most neighbouring countries depended on the Tanzania corridor for their needed supplies. Tanzania’s case count stands at 254 with 11 recoveries and 10 deaths as of April 21.