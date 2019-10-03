According to the index, Japan and Singapore passports topped the rankings because the documents of both countries offer access to 190 countries.

South Korea, Finland and Germany were in second place, with its citizens being able to access 188 countries around the world without a prior visa.

Some years ago, the United States of America and the United Kingdom topped the rankings, but, both countries in the 2019 rankings slipped down to the sixth place, the lowest position either has held since 2010.

Meanwhile, Seychelles was the first African country on the list that had the powerful passport giving its citizens access to visit 151 countries across the world. It, however, was ranked the 26th country in the world.

African countries including South Africa, Ghana, Benin, Ivory Coast and Kenya were among the first 90 countries with the powerful passport.

While some countries were climbing to be among the countries with the powerful passports in the world, others slipped right to the button of the rankings.

These countries have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to fewer countries which is less than 40.

Here are the countries with the worst passport according to the rankings:

North Korea (39 destinations) Lebanon (39) Nepal (38) Libya (37) Palestinian (37) Territory (37) Sudan (37) Yemen (33) Somalia (31) Pakistan (31) Syria (29) Iraq (27) Afghanistan (25)

About the Henley Passport Index

The Henley Passport Index is the original ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without prior visa.

The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world's largest and an accurate database of travel information.