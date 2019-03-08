This year’s celebration is themed 'think equal, build smart, innovate for change'. It charges women to do more for themselves.

With the tough competition women generally face in their quest to climb the corporate ladder and in their mission to transform businesses, it is refreshing and inspiring to know that these 10 women stood against all odds to rise to the pinnacle of their careers serving as role models for other women

1. Abiola Bawuah (MD, United Bank for Africa (UBA)

Abiola started from a community that looked down on girl-child education. However, she was able to push through the lower level of her education to the highest.

In July 2018, The Africa Report named Mrs Marufatu Abiola Bawuah as one of Africa’s 50 Influential Women in Business.

She is the first Ghanaian to have been appointed as MD/CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and also the first women to have held that position.

2. Charlotte Lilly Baidoo (CEO, Women’s World Banking Ghana)

Charlotte Lily Baidoo is a Ghanaian banker and the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Women's World Banking Ghana (WWBG).

She joined the Women's World Bank (Ghana) as the chief executive officer (CEO) in 2015.

In 2017, Charlotte Baidoo received an honourable fellow award from the Institute of Certified Economist of Ghana (ICEG)

3. Maidie Arkutu (MD, Unilever Ghana Ltd)

Miss Maidie Arkutu assumed the role of Vice President, Unilever Francophone Africa in January 2017 after successfully leading the Unilever Ghana business in the role of Managing Director for over three years.

Before her appointment as Managing Director, Miss Arkutu was the Marketing Director for Unilever West Africa (UWA).

She joined UWA from Coca-Cola East and Central Africa Business Unit (ECABU) where she was the Marketing Manager for the Horn, Islands and Mid Africa (HIMA).

4. Patience Akyianu (MD, Barclays Bank Ghana)

Patience Akyianu is a Ghanaian Banker and the Managing Director of Barclays Bank Ghana.

She started her banking journey at Standard chartered bank as a financial controller. She rose to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the South African office of the Standard Chartered bank Africa regional operations

Patience Akyianu was awarded the finance CEO of the year at the 3rd Ghana CFO awards in 2017. She was also nominated among the 60 women rising in Africa in 2017.

5. Cynthia Lumor (Executive Dir, MTN Ghana Foundation)

Cynthia Lumor is the Corporate Service Executive and General Manager of MTN Business Solutions respectively.

Mrs Lumor came from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, where she was the Principal Legal Officer MTN Ghana.

Prior to this, she worked in diverse strategic and tactical positions and functions for over eighteen years with AT&T Inc., a US-based global telecom market leader.

6. Yolanda Zoleka Cuba (CEO, Vodafone Ghana)

Yolanda Zoleka Cuba is Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Ghana Ltd. Ms Cuba is also on the board of 5 other companies.

She previously occupied the position of Chief Executive Officer of Mvelaphanda Holdings Pty Ltd, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at New Bond Capital Ltd, Chief Officer-Strategy & New Business at Vodacom Group Ltd and Executive Director at SABMiller South Africa Ltd.