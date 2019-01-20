In 2018, Netflix acquired Genevieve Nnaji's 'Lionheart' for an undisclosed amount.

The deal made the Nollywood actress' film the first original movie to be owned by the American movie streaming platform.

It was announced on September 7, 2018, the eve of its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Soon after it started showing in Nigerian cinemas, it became available for streaming on Netflix on January 4, 2019.

Since its debut on the platform, there have been multiple reports that the American company bought Nnaji's film for $3.5 million.

In a response to Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa's enquiry, a Netflix spokesperson stated that the company does not share its financial information.

The exclusive statement read, "We do not release financial specifics for any one territory or title."

All about Lionheart

Nnaji's directorial debut has been well received by many Nigerians who have shared their praises online.

It has also been appreciated by people outside the country including Hollywood actress Kerry Washington who took to Twitter to say:

To which the movie maker responded:

Lionheart captures the challenges of a female in a male-dominated industry. It follows the story of Adaeze, played by Nnaji, who steps into her father's shoes when health issues force him to take a step back from his company.

According to Variety News, the script of the film is a joint effort between Nnaji and writers Chinny Onwugbenu, Ishaya Bako, Emil Garuba, and C.J. Obasi.

The cast includes Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, and Onyeka Onwenu.