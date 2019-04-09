These benefits vary from each country.

Here are 6 of such perks enjoyed by Ghana’s President.

1. On-hand cooks and housekeepers

To be a president is stressful, so it is just welcoming to come home to a well-kept house and a well-cooked meal. The first family always has on-hand cooks and housekeepers to do the chores. The government takes care of all the cost. There are many staff at the Jubilee House who offer these services to the president and his family.

2. Health Insurance

The state gives the president access to world-class healthcare anytime it is needed. The current and ex-presidents of Ghana have lifetime health insurance. The state pays for all their health expenses.

3. Protection at all times

The president of Ghana arguably has the best protection in the country. The president has security personnel at his/her disposal. The police, army and any other state security always protect the president both when he is in office and after he is done serving.

4. A fleet of armoured cars

Aside from having the security detail, the president of Ghana has a fleet of armoured cars. The president travels in bullet-proof cars to ensure that even if his security is breached, no weapon can easily get to him.

5. A state funeral

The state will organize and take charge of the burial of a sitting president or a former head of state. Ghana has in recent times created the ‘Asomdwe park’ where presidents who die will be buried. The first president to be buried there was Prof John Mills.

6. A pretty pension

The president of Ghana will continue to be paid even when he is out of office. Ex-President John Mahama, for instance, retired on a salary of GH¢22,809. The other two ex-presidents (John Rawlings and John Kuffuor) receive a non-taxable salary of GH¢15,972. That makes for a pretty pension which no other job can guarantee.

Does this entice you to be president?