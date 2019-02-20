The schools have received more than 33 million shillings as part of the partnerships that are taking place in Nairobi, Nakuru, Homa Bay and Samburu counties.

Connecting Classrooms is run in over 30 countries by the British Council in partnership with the Department for International Development (DFID).

The programme enables teachers not only to teach these skills to children in their classroom, but also to visit partner schools in other countries to exchange insights and ideas on how to improve teaching and global learning in their schools.

The British Council has funded 83 Kenyan schools by linking them with their UK

counterparts this year as part of its Connecting Classroom programme.

Several UK teachers have been visiting their partner schools in Nairobi, Nakuru, Homa Bay and Samburu counties respectively.

“This visit has been life changing from a personal experience as a teacher and this year is special because we are celebrating our 10-year relationship and it has helped make the kids and us global learners since we have shared our learning and life experiences.” Emma Roberts, a teacher from Wincham Community in Cheshire in the UK, who has been visiting Njoro DEB primary school, said of the partnership.

Her counterpart at Njoro DEB, Faith Nyambura also praised the partnership between the two schools for improving mutual learning between pupils from the two countries.

“This partnership has immensely helped our school and learners over the years because we have learned so many things from them and also built a library that has coming along way for the children in Njoro DEB,“

Students also get to learn about the UN Social Development Goals (SDGs).

“I am delighted that these schools are taking on this excellent opportunity to develop their professional practice by collaborating with teachers from Kenya and the UK. Their commitment to equip young people with skills and understanding for life and work in an increasingly global economy is to be commended,” Said Sir Ciarán Devane, CEO of the British Council.