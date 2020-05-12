In an interview which broadcasted on local NBS Television, he said “to have elections when the virus is still there… It will be madness.”

President Museveni said that if the crisis is not under control by July this year, the election programme would have to be reviewed.

“It will be dangerous,” he said, adding that it would only be safe to hold the elections if the crisis is contained between June and July this year.

Uganda has so far recorded 122 cases of coronavirus. The country has recorded no death.

The 75-year-old president is likely to run against at least 24 candidates who have all declared interest to run for president.

One of the 24 is popular musician Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

In 2019, the governing National Resistance Movement backed President Museveni to seek re-election in 2021.

This will mean that Museveni will run for president for a sixth term in 2021. If he wins the election, he would govern for 40 years.

Meanwhile, the Ugandan parliament passed a resolution removing the presidential age limit in 2018.

There public was unhappy with the resolution removing the presidential age limit.

The resolution which removed the age limit of 75 years placed on presidential aspirants in Uganda has made it possible for Museveni to run for president again.

President Museveni has been in power since 1986 after a five-year guerrilla war. He is one of Africa’s longest-ruling leaders.