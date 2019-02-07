The Ghana Police have arrested 6 suspects in connection to the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

The Director-General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, has disclosed that 6 people have been arrested in relation to the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Senanu Eklu, added that the 6 suspects have been granted bail and cautioned.

He added that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi; and Ahmed’s boss, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, have all been cautioned and given forms to submit their statement to the police.

Ahmed worked as an investigative journalist with Ghana Anas Aremeyaw Anas. He was a key investigator in the investigative documentary titled "Number 12".

This documentary toppled the administration of former Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi last year.

Ahmed was shot dead a few weeks ago at Madina in Accra.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

According to ACP Eklu, they have also interviewed some eyewitnesses.

The police spokesman noted that the law enforcement body is working hard to clamp down on Ahmed’s murderers.