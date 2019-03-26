Most Ghanaians argue that the fatal accident occurred three days before Parliament was in session on Monday (March 25, 2019). The accident occurred on March 22, 2019, while the New Zealand incident, which left about 50 people dead occurred March 15.

The tropical cyclone, which also hit parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi with a death toll of over 700 happened some eleven days ago.

In Parliament, on Monday a Member of Parliament read a statement offering the parliament of Ghana’s condolences to New Zealand while another also did same for the victims of the tropical cyclone while calling for donations in “cash or in kind.”

This infuriated most Ghanaians since the MPs did not mention the tragic incident that happened in their country.

Most Ghanaians on social media have criticised this move saying the MPs cannot show concern for happenings in other countries while they ignore what is happening in their home.