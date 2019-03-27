This happened after the third reading of the Bill on Tuesday (March 26, 2019).

President Akufo-Addo must now give it the presidential assent for the Bill to be fully recognized as law.

The RTI Bill had been in and out of parliament for almost two decades. Civil Society and the media have been very instrumental in the passing of the Bill into law.

After it receives the presidential assent, the RTI will provide for the operationalization of the constitutional right to information held by the public and some private institutions, subject to exemptions that are necessary and consistent with the protection of public interest in a democratic society.

It will also ensure that Ghana encourages a culture of transparency and accountability in public affairs.

It was one of the promises of the main campaign of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 election.